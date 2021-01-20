ASML posts better-than-expected Q4 results, sees strong bookings for 2021

AMSTERDAM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV ASML.AS, an essential supplier of equipment to computer chip makers, on Wednesday posted better-than-expected sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 and said it had seen a strong order intake for 2021. s

Fourth quarter net profit was 1.4 billion euros ($1.70 billion) on sales of 4.3 billion euros, compared to 1.13 billion euros and 4.04 billion euros in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had seen fourth-quarter profit at 1.03 billion euros on sales of 3.73 billion euros.

ASML forecast 4 billion euros in sales for the first quarter of 2021 on strong bookings.

($1 = 0.8235 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

