ASML posts better than expected Q3 profit, sees strong bookings

AMSTERDAM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - ASML ASML.AS, one of the largest equipment suppliers to computer chip makers, reported on Wednesday better than expected profit of 627 million euros ($691.64 million) and strong bookings for the third quarter.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast net income at 609 million euros, against net income of 680 million euros in the same period a year ago.

($1 = 0.9065 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5002;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.