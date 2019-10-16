ASML posts better than expected Q3 profit, sees strong bookings

World Markets

ASML, one of the largest equipment suppliers to computer chip makers, reported on Wednesday better than expected profit of 627 million euros ($691.64 million) and strong bookings for the third quarter.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast net income at 609 million euros, against net income of 680 million euros in the same period a year ago.

($1 = 0.9065 euros)

