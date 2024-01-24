ASML orders surge to record in Q4, but keeps 2024 outlook unchanged

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chipmaking equipment maker ASML Holding ASML.AS on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations and its best-ever quarterly orders, but it kept a cautious outlook for 2024 as it faces new restrictions on exports to China.

Net profit at Europe's biggest technology company by market value rose 9% to 2.0 billion euros ($2.17 billion) on sales of 7.2 billion euros in the fourth quarter. That topped analyst expectations of a 1.87 billion euros net profit on revenue of 6.9 billion euros, according to LSEG data.

The company registered strong orders of more than 9 billion euros in the fourth quarter - more than triple third-quarter levels - but kept its outlook for flat sales growth in 2024 despite strong demand for artificial intelligence chips.

"The semiconductor industry continues to work through the bottom of the cycle," CEO Peter Wennink said in a statement.

Taiwan's TSMC 2330.TW, which manufactures chips for Apple AAPL.O and Nvidia NVDA.O and is ASML's biggest customer, said last week its expected capital expenditures would be flat in 2024.

ASML dominates theglobal marketfor lithography systems, equipment used by computer chipmakers to help create the circuitry of chips.

Chinese chipmakers have been expanding rapidly with government support despite weaknesses in the country's economy, with a big build-out of relatively older chipmaking technology.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jamie Freed)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.