News & Insights

ASML

ASML market cap tops $350 billion in record-breaking run

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 25, 2024 — 10:51 am EST

Written by Danilo Masoni for Reuters ->

By 1536 GMT, ASML shares were up 4.6% at 811 euros, taking year-to-date gains to more than 19%, the best performer of a pan-European equity gauge .FTEU3. The surge has allowed ASML to overtake Swiss food group Nestle NESN.S as Europe's third largest listed company.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Harry Robertson)

((Danilo.Masoni@TR.com; Reuters Messaging: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASML

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.