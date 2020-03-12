ASML Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of ASML Holding NV (Symbol: ASML) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $253.23, changing hands as low as $237.55 per share. ASML Holding NV shares are currently trading down about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASML shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASML's low point in its 52 week range is $182.39 per share, with $319.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $249.01.

