ASML Increases Long-term Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) said that it increased long-term outlook. The company expects significant growth opportunities beyond 2025.

The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker said it has an opportunity to reach annual revenue in 2025 between about 24 billion euros and 30 billion euros, with a gross margin in 2025 between about 54% and 56%.

The company expects systems and Installed Base Management to provide an annual revenue growth rate of around 11% for the period 2020-2030, based on third party research and assumptions.

The company and its supply chain partners are actively adding and improving capacity to meet the future customer demand?, ASML said.

The company expects to continue to return significant amounts of cash to its shareholders through a combination of growing dividends and share buybacks.

