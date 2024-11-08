ASML Holding's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ASML usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for ASML Holding. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 27% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $584,407, and 10 are calls, amounting to $679,910.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $220.0 and $1100.0 for ASML Holding, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ASML Holding options trades today is 222.06 with a total volume of 161.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ASML Holding's big money trades within a strike price range of $220.0 to $1100.0 over the last 30 days.

ASML Holding 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $172.6 $171.3 $171.3 $840.00 $119.9K 141 10 ASML PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $26.9 $25.5 $26.9 $650.00 $115.6K 968 44 ASML CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $35.5 $34.2 $34.2 $660.00 $99.1K 1 30 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $456.1 $445.1 $452.88 $220.00 $90.5K 34 2 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $447.0 $435.4 $442.84 $230.00 $88.5K 17 2

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

In light of the recent options history for ASML Holding, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of ASML Holding Trading volume stands at 187,971, with ASML's price down by -1.42%, positioned at $667.57. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 82 days. What The Experts Say On ASML Holding

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $963.25.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ASML Holding options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

