ASML Holding's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on ASML Holding.

Looking at options history for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $675,200 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $154,630.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $510.0 to $1140.0 for ASML Holding over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ASML Holding's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ASML Holding's whale activity within a strike price range from $510.0 to $1140.0 in the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $275.8 $265.9 $272.1 $1030.00 $163.2K 33 6 ASML PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $106.3 $100.3 $103.7 $800.00 $155.5K 285 0 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $81.8 $79.4 $81.8 $760.00 $122.7K 26 15 ASML CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $160.5 $159.7 $159.7 $750.00 $79.8K 43 5 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $114.9 $112.7 $114.9 $820.00 $57.4K 73 0

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Having examined the options trading patterns of ASML Holding, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now? With a volume of 61,401, the price of ASML is up 1.07% at $760.84. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

