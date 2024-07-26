ASML Holding's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on ASML Holding.

Looking at options history for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $469,118 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $351,590.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $800.0 to $1050.0 for ASML Holding over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ASML Holding stands at 169.56, with a total volume reaching 107.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ASML Holding, situated within the strike price corridor from $800.0 to $1050.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $47.7 $44.8 $45.63 $900.00 $228.1K 337 1 ASML PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $171.2 $170.5 $171.2 $1050.00 $171.2K 27 0 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $78.2 $76.9 $78.2 $880.00 $125.1K 230 18 ASML CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $55.0 $54.1 $54.1 $920.00 $75.7K 109 16 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $38.1 $37.2 $38.1 $900.00 $60.9K 322 5

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

In light of the recent options history for ASML Holding, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 66,013, the price of ASML is up by 3.41%, reaching $892.06. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 82 days from now. Expert Opinions on ASML Holding

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1251.0.

An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on ASML Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $1300. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ASML Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $1202.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

