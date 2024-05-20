ASML Holding's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASML, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for ASML Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 39% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $540,070, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $741,867.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $875.0 to $1170.0 for ASML Holding over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ASML Holding's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ASML Holding's whale activity within a strike price range from $875.0 to $1170.0 in the last 30 days.

ASML Holding 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $37.6 $37.0 $37.45 $950.00 $179.7K 220 63 ASML PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $36.5 $36.4 $36.5 $950.00 $175.2K 220 111 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $70.8 $69.6 $70.8 $900.00 $113.2K 75 16 ASML CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $56.0 $55.0 $55.0 $900.00 $88.0K 232 17 ASML CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $156.0 $153.2 $153.2 $940.00 $76.6K 50 0

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ASML Holding, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 216,735, with ASML's price up by 1.54%, positioned at $939.17. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 58 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ASML Holding with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.