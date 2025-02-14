ASML Holding's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASML, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 33 uncommon options trades for ASML Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 39%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,066,342, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $1,696,256.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $350.0 and $1280.0 for ASML Holding, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ASML Holding's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ASML Holding's whale activity within a strike price range from $350.0 to $1280.0 in the last 30 days.

ASML Holding 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $143.5 $143.4 $143.45 $680.00 $444.6K 183 31 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $68.5 $67.5 $67.5 $780.00 $216.0K 13 32 ASML PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $48.7 $48.1 $48.4 $750.00 $183.2K 504 26 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $36.0 $34.6 $36.0 $740.00 $180.0K 433 0 ASML PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $26.3 $26.0 $26.3 $770.00 $178.8K 338 0

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in manufacturing semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ASML Holding, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now? With a volume of 392,606, the price of ASML is down -1.14% at $768.11. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for ASML Holding

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1100.0.

