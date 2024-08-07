ASML Holding's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASML, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 60 uncommon options trades for ASML Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 26 are puts, for a total amount of $1,697,046, and 34 are calls, for a total amount of $2,510,777.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $620.0 to $1120.0 for ASML Holding over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ASML Holding stands at 115.35, with a total volume reaching 1,914.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ASML Holding, situated within the strike price corridor from $620.0 to $1120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $279.1 $275.6 $279.1 $620.00 $418.6K 68 15 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $61.2 $59.1 $59.5 $800.00 $297.5K 48 51 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $197.1 $193.9 $197.1 $710.00 $295.6K 0 15 ASML CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/06/24 $75.2 $72.9 $72.9 $825.00 $255.1K 1 35 ASML CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $60.6 $55.0 $56.8 $840.00 $136.3K 5 0

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ASML Holding, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 605,089, with ASML's price up by 3.05%, positioned at $868.7. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 70 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ASML Holding with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

