ASML Holding Unusual Options Activity For July 08

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASML, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for ASML Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $68,640, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,270,699.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1000.0 to $1120.0 for ASML Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ASML Holding stands at 160.33, with a total volume reaching 101.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ASML Holding, situated within the strike price corridor from $1000.0 to $1120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ASML Holding 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $109.7 $107.2 $108.7 $1120.00 $489.1K 46 0 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $38.8 $38.6 $38.8 $1085.00 $228.9K 0 64 ASML CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $72.9 $71.7 $72.6 $1060.00 $145.2K 269 2 ASML CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $100.7 $95.3 $97.7 $1000.00 $78.2K 390 0 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $62.4 $61.8 $62.4 $1100.00 $68.6K 14 0

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Having examined the options trading patterns of ASML Holding, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

ASML Holding's Current Market Status With a volume of 92,713, the price of ASML is up 0.68% at $1081.84. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days. What Analysts Are Saying About ASML Holding

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1185.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on ASML Holding, maintaining a target price of $1185.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

