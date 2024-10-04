ASML Holding Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASML, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for ASML Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $157,674, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $623,020.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $600.0 to $1060.0 for ASML Holding during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ASML Holding's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ASML Holding's whale trades within a strike price range from $600.0 to $1060.0 in the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $60.3 $59.7 $60.3 $850.00 $186.9K 133 43 ASML CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $46.7 $42.7 $42.7 $900.00 $132.3K 260 0 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/11/24 $19.2 $17.4 $18.53 $830.00 $92.6K 63 71 ASML CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $55.6 $54.2 $54.2 $810.00 $86.7K 24 0 ASML CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $25.1 $24.4 $24.8 $1000.00 $49.6K 714 20

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

ASML Holding's Current Market Status With a volume of 113,557, the price of ASML is up 0.49% at $836.5. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days. What Analysts Are Saying About ASML Holding

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1000.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ASML Holding options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

