ASML Holding Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ASML usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 34 extraordinary options activities for ASML Holding. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 47% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 18 are puts, totaling $1,075,199, and 16 are calls, amounting to $717,769.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $570.0 to $1200.0 for ASML Holding during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in ASML Holding's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to ASML Holding's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $570.0 to $1200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

ASML Holding Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $133.0 $131.8 $131.8 $1000.00 $197.7K 12 0 ASML PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $58.2 $52.2 $55.0 $950.00 $110.0K 57 0 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $59.8 $58.8 $58.8 $880.00 $94.0K 153 16 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $84.9 $78.3 $84.89 $970.00 $84.8K 9 21 ASML CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $53.0 $52.2 $52.2 $910.00 $83.5K 137 22

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

In light of the recent options history for ASML Holding, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

ASML Holding's Current Market Status With a volume of 649,802, the price of ASML is down -2.01% at $888.99. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

