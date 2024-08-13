ASML Holding Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASML, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 40 uncommon options trades for ASML Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 32%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,265,574, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $823,346.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $710.0 to $1200.0 for ASML Holding over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in ASML Holding's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to ASML Holding's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $710.0 to $1200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

ASML Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $75.2 $73.7 $73.7 $860.00 $221.1K 3 30 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $33.4 $33.1 $33.4 $850.00 $197.0K 507 179 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $57.3 $56.3 $56.3 $840.00 $90.0K 82 16 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $56.1 $55.2 $55.2 $860.00 $88.3K 79 16 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $53.8 $51.0 $51.0 $880.00 $81.6K 180 16

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

In light of the recent options history for ASML Holding, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of ASML Holding With a trading volume of 561,915, the price of ASML is up by 1.31%, reaching $864.07. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ASML Holding, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.