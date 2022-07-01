ASML Holding Slips To Year-to-Date Low

(RTTNews) - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) shares are declining on Friday morning trade, continuing a bearish trend since June 24. The shares have touched a year-to-date on the day. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.
Currently, shares are at $453.47, down 4.71 percent on a volume of 423,179. The shares have traded in a range $451.91-$895.93 on average volume of 1,019,450.
