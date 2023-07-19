ASML Holding Slips 3%

(RTTNews) - Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) are sliding more than 3 percent on Wednesday morning trade, despite higher second-quarter results.

ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink said customers across different market segments are currently more cautious due to continued macroeconomic uncertainties and therefore expect a later recovery of their markets.

Currently, shares are at $726.84, down 3.97 percent from the previous close of $757.03 on a volume of 772,679.

