News & Insights

Markets
ASML

ASML Holding Slips 3%

July 19, 2023 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) are sliding more than 3 percent on Wednesday morning trade, despite higher second-quarter results.

ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink said customers across different market segments are currently more cautious due to continued macroeconomic uncertainties and therefore expect a later recovery of their markets.

Currently, shares are at $726.84, down 3.97 percent from the previous close of $757.03 on a volume of 772,679.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASML

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.