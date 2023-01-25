Markets
ASML

ASML Holding Q4 Profit Rises; Sees Continued Strong Sales Growth In 2023 - Quick Facts

January 25, 2023 — 01:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ASML Holding NV (ASML) reported that its fourth quarter net income rose to 1.82 billion euros or 4.60 euros per share from 1.77 billion euros or 4.38 euros per share in the same quarter last year.

Total net sales for the fourth quarter grew to 6.43 billion euros from 4.99 billion euros in the previous year.

The company expects first-quarter net sales to be between 6.1 billion euros and 6.5 billion euros with a gross margin between 49% and 50%.

For 2023, ASML expects continued strong growth with a net sales increase of more than 25% and a slight improvement in gross margin, relative to 2022.

The company plans to declare a total dividend for the year 2022 of 5.80 euros per ordinary share, a 5.5% increase from 2021. An interim dividend of 1.37 euros per ordinary share will be made payable on February 15, 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASML

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.