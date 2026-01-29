ASML Holding Q4 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

ASML Holding ASML reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of €7.34 per share, which increased 7.3% year over year. Converted to USD, ASML’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings were $8.55 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimates by 5.11%.

ASML reported total net sales of €9.72 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, up 4.9% year over year. Converted to USD, ASML’s third-quarter 2025 revenues were $11.31 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.79%.

ASML’s Financials in Detail

Segment-wise, ASML’s Systems net sales were €7.584 billion, which contributed 78.4% to its top line, reflecting growth of 6.6% from the year-ago quarter. The Systems’ sales were mainly driven by a mix of EUV strength and advanced-node demand.

ASML Holding N.V. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ASML Holding N.V. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ASML Holding N.V. Quote

ASML Holding’s Services and Field segment’s net sales were pegged at €2.134 billion (22% of the top line), down 0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

ASML’s gross margin was 52.2%, which expanded 50 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter.

Operating expenses were €1.64 billion, up 14.4% from the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of sales, the figure increased 130 bps from the year-earlier quarter to 16.80%.

The non-GAAP operating margin of 35.3% contracted 90 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of ASML

As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalent balances and short-term investments were €13.32 billion, up from €5.13 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025.

Inventories were €11.43 billion in the fourth quarter compared with €11.76 billion in the third quarter of 2025. Accounts receivable decreased to €3.02 billion from €5.36 billion in the previous quarter.

The long-term debt was €2.71 billion at the end of the quarter, slightly up from the previous quarter’s €2.70 billion. ASML posted net positive cash flow of €7.79 billion.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2026, ASML expects total net sales between €8.2 billion and €8.9 billion. In terms of USD, the projection stands between $9.8 billion and $10.6 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $10.24 billion.

The company anticipates a gross margin between 51% and 53%. Research and development costs are projected to be around €1.2 billion, while selling, general and administrative expenses are expected to be approximately €0.3 billion.

For 2025, ASML expects total net sales to be between €34 billion and €39 billion, with a gross margin between 51% and 53%.

ASML’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, ASML carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector are Amkor Technology AMKR, Arista Networks ADI and Advanced Energy AEIS. While Amkor Technology sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Arista Networks and Advanced Energy carry a Zacks Rank #2 each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of Arista Networks have gained 27.6% in the trailing six-month period. Arista Networks is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 12.

Shares of Advanced Energy have gained 85.4% in the trailing six-month period. Advanced Energy is slated to report third-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 10.

Amkor Technology shares have surged 103.2% in the trailing six-month period. Amkor Technology is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 9.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.