ASML Holding Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on ASML Holding. Our analysis of options history for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) revealed 35 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 48% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $728,725, and 24 were calls, valued at $1,725,893.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $340.0 to $1200.0 for ASML Holding during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ASML Holding's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ASML Holding's whale trades within a strike price range from $340.0 to $1200.0 in the last 30 days.

ASML Holding 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $31.7 $31.6 $31.7 $750.00 $364.5K 532 137 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $51.5 $50.5 $50.6 $700.00 $303.6K 100 60 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/14/25 $145.0 $137.0 $145.0 $600.00 $145.0K 10 10 ASML CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/07/25 $13.7 $13.6 $13.6 $735.00 $135.3K 104 131 ASML CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/07/25 $16.3 $15.5 $15.5 $735.00 $134.8K 104 239

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in manufacturing semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ASML Holding, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

ASML Holding's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,035,276, the price of ASML is up by 0.07%, reaching $731.58. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About ASML Holding

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $980.0.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on ASML Holding, maintaining a target price of $860. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ASML Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $1100.

