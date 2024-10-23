ASML Holding Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on ASML Holding. Our analysis of options history for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) revealed 82 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 47 were puts, with a value of $2,891,708, and 35 were calls, valued at $2,546,725.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $350.0 to $1000.0 for ASML Holding over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ASML Holding's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ASML Holding's whale activity within a strike price range from $350.0 to $1000.0 in the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $46.2 $45.6 $45.9 $730.00 $252.4K 289 45 ASML CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $50.3 $50.2 $50.3 $700.00 $251.3K 227 54 ASML CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $50.8 $50.0 $50.09 $770.00 $250.6K 62 100 ASML CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $52.2 $48.9 $49.8 $770.00 $249.0K 62 50 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $86.6 $85.6 $86.6 $700.00 $155.8K 53 18

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

In light of the recent options history for ASML Holding, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of ASML Holding With a trading volume of 1,068,737, the price of ASML is down by -2.59%, reaching $702.21. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 91 days from now. What The Experts Say On ASML Holding

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $992.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on ASML Holding with a target price of $790. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ASML Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $1000. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for ASML Holding, targeting a price of $1148. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for ASML Holding, targeting a price of $1207. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on ASML Holding with a target price of $815.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ASML Holding with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.