ASML Holding Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on ASML Holding. Our analysis of options history for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 59% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $758,341, and 10 were calls, valued at $396,647.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $600.0 to $960.0 for ASML Holding over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ASML Holding stands at 83.61, with a total volume reaching 212.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ASML Holding, situated within the strike price corridor from $600.0 to $960.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $230.7 $218.2 $230.7 $930.00 $230.7K 0 0 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $39.3 $38.1 $39.3 $810.00 $113.9K 187 29 ASML PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $59.5 $58.1 $59.4 $810.00 $107.0K 164 0 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $57.9 $57.3 $57.3 $790.00 $91.6K 147 16 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $38.1 $37.7 $37.7 $740.00 $60.3K 17 16

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Having examined the options trading patterns of ASML Holding, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 316,189, the ASML's price is down by -2.31%, now at $797.5. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 30 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

