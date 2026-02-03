ASML Holding N.V. (XTRA:ASME) Price Target Increased by 27.32% to 1,348.03

The average one-year price target for ASML Holding N.V. (XTRA:ASME) has been revised to 1.348,03 € / share. This is an increase of 27.32% from the prior estimate of 1.058,74 € dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 744,10 € to a high of 1.679,45 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.61% from the latest reported closing price of 1.229,80 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 608 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASML Holding N.V.. This is an decrease of 122 owner(s) or 16.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASME is 1.32%, an increase of 3.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.19% to 42,621K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,704K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,514K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASME by 0.43% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,548K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,410K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASME by 11.25% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,577K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,525K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASME by 0.16% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,986K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,508K shares , representing a decrease of 26.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASME by 12.06% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 1,347K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,342K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASME by 7.05% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.