ASML Holding N.V. (WSE:ASML) Price Target Increased by 19.48% to 3,951.40

The average one-year price target for ASML Holding N.V. (WSE:ASML) has been revised to PLN3,951.40 / share. This is an increase of 19.48% from the prior estimate of PLN3,307.03 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of PLN2,129.89 to a high of PLN5,092.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.87% from the latest reported closing price of PLN3,879.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 749 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASML Holding N.V.. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASML is 1.35%, an increase of 3.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 55,986K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,704K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,514K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASML by 0.43% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,548K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,410K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASML by 11.25% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,577K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,525K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASML by 0.16% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,986K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,508K shares , representing a decrease of 26.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASML by 12.06% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,901K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,607K shares , representing an increase of 15.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASML by 22.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.