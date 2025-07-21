ASML Holding NV Stock (ASML) Opinions on 2026 Growth Outlook Concerns

Recent discussions on X about ASML Holding NV have centered around the company's latest earnings report and its cautious outlook for 2026 growth, influenced by global trade tensions. Many users have highlighted ASML's strong Q2 performance, driven by demand for AI chips, yet there is concern over a significant drop in stock price following the tempered forecast. The conversation reflects a mix of optimism about the company's long-term position in the semiconductor industry and unease about near-term challenges.

Posts on X also emphasize ASML's near-monopoly in advanced lithography technology, with some arguing that the recent sell-off could represent a strategic entry point for investors. Others caution about geopolitical risks and industry cyclicality that could impact future performance. The dialogue remains dynamic as participants weigh the balance between ASML's fundamental strengths and external pressures.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

ASML Holding NV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ASML stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASML stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/17 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 06/27.

on 03/17 and 1 sale worth up to on 06/27. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/22, 03/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/17.

on 05/22, 03/12 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/17. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20, 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/20, 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 04/09.

on 04/09. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

ASML Holding NV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 909 institutional investors add shares of ASML Holding NV stock to their portfolio, and 610 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ASML Holding NV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASML in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/17/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/17/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/30/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ASML Holding NV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ASML forecast page.

ASML Holding NV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASML recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ASML in the last 6 months, with a median target of $927.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $890.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $965.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Srini Pajjuri from Raymond James set a target price of $850.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Sandeep Deshpande from JP Morgan set a target price of $1100.0 on 01/30/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.