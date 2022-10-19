ASML Holding NV Q3 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - ASML Holding NV (ASML) reported that its third quarter net income declined to 1.70 billion euros from 1.74 billion euros, prior year. Net income per ordinary share was 4.29 euros compared to 4.26 euros. Gross margin was 51.8%, for the quarter. Total net sales increased to 5.78 billion euros from 5.24 billion euros, previous year.

The company's second quarterly interim dividend will be 1.37 euros per ordinary share and will be made payable on November 14, 2022.

For the fourth quarter, the company estimates net sales between 6.1 billion euros and 6.6 billion euros, and gross margin around 49%.

For 2022, the company projects sales of 21.1 billion euros at the midpoint of the fourth quarter guidance with a gross margin approaching 50%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.