ASML Holding NV - New York Shares (ASML) Price Target Increased by 7.72% to 841.01

The average one-year price target for ASML Holding NV - New York Shares (NASDAQ:ASML) has been revised to 841.01 / share. This is an increase of 7.72% from the prior estimate of 780.73 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 643.47 to a high of 1,095.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.39% from the latest reported closing price of 716.41 / share.

ASML Holding NV - New York Shares Declares $1.63 Dividend

On July 19, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $1.63 per share ($3.26 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $3.90 per share.

At the current share price of $716.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.45%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.19%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 5.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.20 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.45 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2349 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASML Holding NV - New York Shares. This is an increase of 137 owner(s) or 6.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASML is 1.00%, a decrease of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.62% to 132,382K shares. The put/call ratio of ASML is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,088K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,087K shares, representing a decrease of 12.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASML by 54.27% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,855K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,782K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASML by 22.09% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 5,563K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,832K shares, representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASML by 12.89% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 4,726K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,723K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASML by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,891K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,772K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASML by 22.91% over the last quarter.

ASML Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ASML Holding N.V. (commonly shortened to ASML and originally standing for Advanced Semiconductor Materials Lithography) is a Dutch multinational corporation founded in 1984 and specializing in the development and manufacturing of photolithography systems, used to produce computer chips. Currently it is the largest supplier of photolithography systems primarily for the semiconductor industry and the sole supplier of extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) photolithography machines in the world.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.