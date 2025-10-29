ASML Holding N.V. - Depositary Receipt (ASML) Price Target Increased by 19.55% to 1,093.58

The average one-year price target for ASML Holding N.V. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:ASML) has been revised to $1,093.58 / share. This is an increase of 19.55% from the prior estimate of $914.74 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $589.46 to a high of $1,409.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.90% from the latest reported closing price of $1,052.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,297 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASML Holding N.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASML is 0.49%, an increase of 11.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.08% to 84,994K shares. The put/call ratio of ASML is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 4,367K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,457K shares , representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASML by 6.28% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 4,244K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,993K shares , representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASML by 17.88% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,342K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,320K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASML by 6.31% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 2,758K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 2,715K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,922K shares , representing a decrease of 7.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASML by 2.64% over the last quarter.

