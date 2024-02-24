ASML Holding N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (ASML) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 950.15

The average one-year price target for ASML Holding N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:ASML) has been revised to 950.15 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 791.79 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 696.25 to a high of 1,212.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.81% from the latest reported closing price of 933.25 / share.

ASML Holding N.V. - Depositary Receipt () Declares $1.56 Dividend

On January 24, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.56 per share ($6.22 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2024 received the payment on February 14, 2024. Previously, the company paid $1.53 per share.

At the current share price of $933.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.67%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.84%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 4.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.94 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.25 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2522 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASML Holding N.V. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 146 owner(s) or 6.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASML is 0.89%, a decrease of 5.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.89% to 134,088K shares. The put/call ratio of ASML is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,588K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,240K shares, representing a decrease of 11.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASML by 3.41% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,352K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,275K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASML by 5.47% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 4,977K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,872K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASML by 14.04% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,888K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,234K shares, representing a decrease of 7.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASML by 45.39% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,494K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,378K shares, representing a decrease of 19.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASML by 25.68% over the last quarter.

ASML Holding Background Information

ASML Holding N.V. (commonly shortened to ASML and originally standing for Advanced Semiconductor Materials Lithography) is a Dutch multinational corporation founded in 1984 and specializing in the development and manufacturing of photolithography systems, used to produce computer chips. Currently it is the largest supplier of photolithography systems primarily for the semiconductor industry and the sole supplier of extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) photolithography machines in the world.

