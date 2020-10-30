ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 02, 2020

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.198 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ASML prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -17.82% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASML was $370.86, representing a -9.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $409.11 and a 93.91% increase over the 52 week low of $191.25.

ASML is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). ASML's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.94. Zacks Investment Research reports ASML's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 32.08%, compared to an industry average of 35.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ASML Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ASML through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ASML as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (IDHQ)

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO)

iShares, Inc. (EZU)

iShares MSCI Netherlands Index Fund (EWN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMH with an increase of 16.67% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ASML at 4.9%.

