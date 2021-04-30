ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 03, 2021

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.603 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ASML prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.85% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASML was $662.48, representing a -1.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $675.65 and a 140.06% increase over the 52 week low of $275.96.

ASML is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). ASML's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.64. Zacks Investment Research reports ASML's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 56.55%, compared to an industry average of 44.7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ASML through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ASML as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO)

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (IDHQ)

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR)

iShares MSCI Netherlands Index Fund (EWN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWN with an increase of 22.18% over the last 100 days. IDMO has the highest percent weighting of ASML at 7.48%.

