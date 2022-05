(RTTNews) - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) shares are down more than 6 percent on Monday morning trade. The company today reported details of the transactions under its current share buyback program. Shares have been sliding for the last several weeks.

Currently, shares are at $516.44, down 6.27 percent from the previous close of $551.0 on a volume of 756,754.

