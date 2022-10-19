ASML Holding Climbs 7% On Q3 Sales, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) is gaining more than 7 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported an increase in third-quarter revenue compared to the prior year. The company also provided an outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

For the third quarter, the company reported revenue of 5.78 billion euros compared to 5.24 billion euros last year. The company declared a quarterly interim dividend of 1.37 euros, payable on November 14, 2022.

Looking ahead, the company expects fourth-quarter net sales between 6.1 billion to 6.6 billion euros and a gross margin of around 49 percent.

For the full-year 2022, the company's current sales outlook is 21.1 billion euros at the midpoint of the fourth quarter guidance with a gross margin approaching 50 percent.

Currently, shares are at $427.26, up 7.09 percent from the previous close of $398.99 on a volume of 1,287,979.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.