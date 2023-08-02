ASML Holding (ASMLF) Price Target Increased by 6.40% to 836.26

News & Insights

The average one-year price target for ASML Holding (OTC:ASMLF) has been revised to 836.26 / share. This is an increase of 6.40% from the prior estimate of 785.94 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 639.84 to a high of 1,089.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.83% from the latest reported closing price of 715.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1667 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASML Holding. This is an increase of 126 owner(s) or 8.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASMLF is 0.69%, a decrease of 5.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 102,901K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ASMLF / ASML Holding NV Shares Held by Institutions

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,088K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,087K shares, representing a decrease of 12.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASMLF by 54.27% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,855K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,782K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASMLF by 22.09% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 4,726K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,723K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASMLF by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,891K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,772K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASMLF by 22.91% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 2,834K shares. No change in the last quarter.

