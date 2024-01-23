ASML Holding (ASML) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

ASML Holding N.V. ASML is slated to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 24.



For the fourth quarter, ASML expects revenues between €6.7 billion and €7.1 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $7.34 billion, indicating growth of 11.8% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $5.12 per share, indicating 8.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The figure has been revised upward by 0.8% over the past 30 days.

Factors to Consider

ASML Holding’s fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect its portfolio strength, growing investments, expanding position in the memory market and increasing design wins.



Demand for ASML Holding’s products is likely to have strengthened owing to the increasing adoption of advanced nodes for supporting the build-up of the digital infrastructure, including growth drivers such as 5G, AI and high-performance computing solutions.



The growing proliferation of advanced technologies and capacity additions at leading-edge nodes might have been positives.



ASML’s increasing investments in Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) infrastructure are likely to have benefited its performance in the quarter under review.



The service business of ASML is expected to have performed well in the fourth quarter, fueled by the increasing contribution from EUV service revenues.



The application business of ASML is expected to have gained from the rising need for scanners in EUV and Deep Ultraviolet systems in the quarter under review.



However, uncertainties related to the macroeconomic environment, including inflationary pressure and geopolitical tensions, are expected to have been headwinds during the to-be-reported quarter.



Also, sluggish demand in the consumer end market, along with weakness in Installed Base Management, might have been concerns.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for ASML Holding this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here, as elaborated.



ASML Holding has an Earnings ESP of +3.32%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



ASML carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks that, per our model, also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the soon-to-be-reported quarterly results.



Apple AAPL has an Earnings ESP of +2.13% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Apple is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAPL’s earnings is pegged at $2.08 per share, suggesting a jump of 10.6% from the prior-year quarter.



A. O. Smith AOS has an Earnings ESP of +3.80% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



A. O. Smith is set to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AOS’s earnings is pegged at 95 cents per share, suggesting growth of 10.5% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.



Alphabet GOOGL has an Earnings ESP of +2.26% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Alphabet is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOOGL’s earnings is pinned at $1.62 per share, indicating growth of 54.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

