ASML Holding (ASML) to Post Q1 Earnings:: What's in the Cards?

ASML Holding N.V. ASML is slated to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 20.



For the first quarter, the company expects revenues between €3.3 billion and €3.5 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.91 billion, suggesting a decline of 25.7% from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.89 per share, which has been unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a fall of 51% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 13.45%, on average.

Factors to Consider

ASML Holding’s first-quarter results are expected to have benefited from its portfolio strength, growing investments, expanding position in the memory market and increasing design wins.



Solid demand for the company’s systems is likely to have continued to drive its top-line growth in the quarter under review.



The demand for ASML Holding’s products is likely to have strengthened, owing to the increasing adoption of advanced nodes in support of the build-up of the digital infrastructure, including growth drivers such as 5G, AI and high-performance computing solutions.



Growing Installed Base Management sales, and new lithography systems units sold and used lithography systems units sold are anticipated to have contributed well.



Apart from these, prospects around next-generation technology development, capacity additions at leading-edge nodes, and increasing competitive dynamics and investments in Extreme Ultraviolet (“EUV”) infrastructure are likely to have benefited the company’s performance across foundry and logic in the quarter under review.



The growing memory market, especially DRAM, and the solid momentum in logic, owing to transitions to 5G as well as AI, are likely to have driven the company’s EUV system revenues in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.



ASML Holding’s Memory revenues are expected to have increased in the quarter to be reported, driven by healthy demand in data centers, with improving demand for consumer electronics.



The service business is expected to have performed well in the first quarter, driven by the increasing contribution from EUV service revenues.



The application business of the company is expected to have continued to gain from the rising need for scanners in EUV and Deep Ultraviolet systems in the quarter under review.



However, uncertainties related to the macro environment, including the economic impact of the pandemic and geopolitical developments, are expected to have been headwinds for the company in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ASML Holding this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



ASML Holding currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies, which per our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Apple AAPL has an Earnings ESP of +1.78% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Apple is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Apr 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAPL’s earnings is pegged at $1.43 per share, suggesting an increase of 2.1% from the prior year’s reported figure.



Fortive FTV has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Fortive is set to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTV’s earnings is pegged at 68 cents per share, which suggests an increase of 7.9% from the prior year’s reported figure.



WESCO International WCC has an Earnings ESP of +10.46% and is Zacks #2 Ranked at present.



WESCO is expected to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WCC’s earnings is pegged at $2.20 per share, which suggests an increase of 53.8% from the prior year’s reported figure.



