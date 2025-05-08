Is ASML Holding (ASML) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is ASML (ASML) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

ASML is one of 608 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ASML is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASML's full-year earnings has moved 8.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ASML has returned about 1.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -9.1%. As we can see, ASML is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Cognizant (CTSH) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.3%.

The consensus estimate for Cognizant's current year EPS has increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ASML belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1% so far this year, so ASML is performing better in this area.

Cognizant, however, belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #92. The industry has moved -9.1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track ASML and Cognizant. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

