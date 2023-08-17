ASML Holding (ASML) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of ASML Holding NV (Symbol: ASML) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $645.25, changing hands as low as $642.88 per share. ASML Holding NV shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASML shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASML's low point in its 52 week range is $363.1501 per share, with $771.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $644.34.

