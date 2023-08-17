ASML Holding (ASML) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of ASML Holding NV (Symbol: ASML) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $645.25, changing hands as low as $642.88 per share. ASML Holding NV shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASML shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ASML's low point in its 52 week range is $363.1501 per share, with $771.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $644.34.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: High Yield Stocks
Funds Holding FSII
BAH market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.