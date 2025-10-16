Is ASML Holding (ASML) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is ASML (ASML) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

ASML is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 605 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ASML is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASML's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ASML has returned 45.7% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 23%. This means that ASML is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ciena (CIEN). The stock is up 98.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Ciena's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, ASML belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, which includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 46% so far this year, so ASML is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Ciena belongs to the Communication - Components industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #68. The industry has moved +75.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on ASML and Ciena as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.