ASML Has Terrific News for Intel Investors That Could Send the Stock Soaring After July 23

Key Points

ASML recently noted that Intel is using the high-NA EUV machines to mass-produce Panther Lake client CPUs.

Intel was unable to meet the solid demand for its client CPUs in Q1.

A significant increase in production capacity bodes well for Intel ahead of its earnings report.

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ASML Holding released its second-quarter 2026 results on July 15, and the numbers clearly indicate that the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out isn't going to slow down.

ASML not only crushed Wall Street's expectations by delivering stronger-than-expected growth, but it also raised its 2026 guidance substantially. However, the Dutch semiconductor equipment giant also delivered terrific news for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) investors, which suggests that the latter could deliver robust guidance when it releases its results on July 23.

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Let's see what ASML said about Intel.

Intel is using ASML's advanced equipment for the mass production of cutting-edge chips

ASML noted in a press release on July 15 that Intel Foundry is now using its high-NA extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines to mass-produce Panther Lake client processors based on the Intel 18A process node. It is worth noting that Intel found it difficult to meet demand for its client central processing units (CPUs) used in personal computers (PCs) and laptops in Q1.

However, Intel CFO David Zinsner noted on the Aprilearnings callthat the volume of Panther Lake CPUs will "be up six or seven times in the second quarter relative to the first quarter." Additionally, Zinsner noted that the gross margin of the Panther Lake platform will improve with each quarter.

Intel started shipping Panther Lake CPUs late last year, and management's comments on the Q1earnings callsuggested solid demand. So, ASML's announcement that these chips are now in high-volume production indicates that Intel is on track to meet the robust demand for its client CPUs.

ASML also pointed out that it will collaborate with Intel to further refine the 18A process node to help enable broader adoption. Intel has been trying to close the gap with AMD in the server CPU market with chips manufactured using the 18A process node, and it looks like it may be making progress on that front with ASML's help.

All this could set Intel up for a better-than-expected quarterly report next week.

A solid set of results could send Intel stock higher

Intel expects Q2 revenue of $14.3 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.20. The top line will grow by 11% year over year, while the bottom line points toward a major turnaround from last year's loss of $0.10 per share.

Intel's client computing group (CCG) is one of its biggest business segments, producing $7.7 billion in Q1 revenue. However, this segment's revenue increased by just 1% year over year. The aggressive ramp-up of a key product in the CCG segment, i.e., Panther Lake, could supercharge its growth. Also, analysts anticipate that Intel will guide for a year-over-year jump of 11% in revenue in Q3. However, it could call for a larger jump, given the significant increase in client CPU output.

So, don't be surprised to see Intel stock soar higher following impressive gains of 141% so far in 2026, primarily due to improving growth prospects fueled by its product development moves.

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Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Advanced Micro Devices, and Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.