ASML Has Just Delivered Massive News for Micron Technology Investors

Key Points

ASML management predicts that the shortage of memory chips will persist, suggesting high memory prices won't go away anytime soon.

Micron has been a major beneficiary of rising memory prices, and this suggests Micron could continue enjoying strong earnings growth.

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ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) is an artificial intelligence (AI) bellwether, as its extreme ultraviolet lithography machines are the only ones that enable foundries, memory manufacturers, and integrated device manufacturers to print advanced chips for several AI applications.

The chips manufactured using ASML's machines are deployed in smartphones, personal computers, and data centers, among other applications. So the company's latest results bode well for AI stocks, as they clearly show that demand for AI infrastructure is so strong that companies have been investing aggressively to build more capacity.

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So don't be surprised to see AI stocks such as Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) head higher following ASML's latest report. Let's see why that may be the case.

ASML expects the memory shortage to continue

ASML has boosted its 2026 revenue guidance. It now expects its revenue to increase by 16% year over year to 38 billion euros at the midpoint of its guidance range, up from its prior expectation of 11.6% growth. ASML management attributes the improved guidance to the growing capital expenses of its customers.

Importantly, ASML points out that its customers are witnessing healthy demand from their own customers. As a result, ASML anticipates that its customers will continue to boost their production capacities in 2026 and 2027. There is a simple reason ASML's customers, which include foundries such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung and memory manufacturers such as Micron, are boosting capital investments: surging demand.

Micron will continue benefiting from a favorable pricing environment

ASML management remarked on the latestearnings callthat memory supply is unlikely to meet demand in the foreseeable future. This is great news for Micron Technology investors, who have seen a remarkable 60% increase in the company's stock so far this year.

Micron stock has benefited from the shortage of memory chips, which has led to a stunning jump in the prices of both dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash storage chips. Analysts are expecting the company's non-GAAP earnings to jump almost sevenfold in the current fiscal year. Even better, Micron's earnings could increase by an impressive 70% in the next fiscal year.

However, Micron could exceed expectations as DRAM prices are anticipated to jump by 125% this year, while NAND flash prices are expected to jump by 234%, according to Gartner. With Micron trading at just 22 times earnings, it is time to buy this stock hand over fist, as ASML's comments indicate that the favorable pricing environment it enjoys is here to stay.

Analysts are anticipating Micron stock to jump another 21% in the coming year, based on its 12-month median price target of $550. Also, 92% of the 48 analysts covering Micron rate it as a buy. All this suggests that Micron is a no-brainer buy right now, especially given that it can crush the median price target once the market rewards it with a premium valuation for its eye-popping earnings growth.

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Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Micron Technology, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Gartner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.