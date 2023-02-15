ASML expects no 2023 impact from new curbs on exports to China

Adds detail, quote, background

AMSTERDAM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV ASML.AS, a supplier of equipment to semiconductor manufacturers, does not expect new restrictions on exports to China to affect its 2023 earnings, it said in its annual report on Wednesday.

Curbs imposed by the Dutch government under pressure from the United States have restricted the company from selling its most advanced machines to China since 2019.

However, America has been pushing for the Dutch and Japanese governments to introduce further restrictions on semiconductor equipment exports since October 2022.

In a foreward to the report, CEO Peter Wennink said the company understood that the three governments reached some agreement in late January but no details have been disclosed publicly and any new restrictions would take months to draw up and enact.

"We understand that steps have been taken that would cover advanced lithography tools as well as other types of equipment," he said.

"We do not expect these measures to have a material effect on our expectations for 2023."

Last month ASML forecast a 25% rise in sales for 2023 with sales to China steady at about 2.2 billion euros, or 14% of revenue.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Christopher Cushing and David Goodman )

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.