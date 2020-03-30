ASML cuts guidance for Q1 sales amid coronavirus

AMSTERDAM, March 30 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML ASML.AS said on Monday it expected its revenue in the first quarter to be signifiantly lower than expected due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

ASML said revenues were expected to be between 2.4 billion and 2.5 billion euros ($2.77 billion) in the first quarter, with a gross margin of 45% to 46%.

The company had previously forecast revenues of 3.1 billion to 3.3 billion euros.

ASML said that demand for its products remains strong but it had experienced delays and shipping difficulties to customers in Wuhan, China "as well as other customers due to shipment and travel restrictions" regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

($1 = 0.9015 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by Lousie Heavens)

