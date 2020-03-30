US Markets

ASML cuts guidance for Q1 sales amid coronavirus

Contributor
Bart Meijer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER

Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML said on Monday it expected its revenue in the first quarter to be signifiantly lower than expected due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

ASML said revenues were expected to be between 2.4 billion and 2.5 billion euros ($2.77 billion) in the first quarter, with a gross margin of 45% to 46%.

The company had previously forecast revenues of 3.1 billion to 3.3 billion euros.

ASML said that demand for its products remains strong but it had experienced delays and shipping difficulties to customers in Wuhan, China "as well as other customers due to shipment and travel restrictions" regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

