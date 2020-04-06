ASML Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of ASML Holding NV (Symbol: ASML) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $257.57, changing hands as high as $266.76 per share. ASML Holding NV shares are currently trading up about 8.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASML shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASML's low point in its 52 week range is $186.31 per share, with $319.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $266.45.

