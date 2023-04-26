ASML CEO says politics will lead to slower semiconductor advances

AMSTERDAM, April 26 (Reuters) - National security plans and geopolitical tensions including those between the United States and China will have ripple effects through the semiconductor industry, the chief executive of ASML Holding NV ASML.AS said on Wednesday.

Speaking at ASML's annual meeting, CEO Peter Wennink said it was "logical" that China would seek to develop its own technologies, including semiconductor equipment, when it is restricted from purchasing products made abroad.

ASML dominates the market for lithography tools, important equipment needed in computer chip manufacture, and Wennink said he was not worried rivals anywhere are close to being able to develop and build competing top-end commercial products.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by Louise Heavens)

