ASML call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in ASML (ASML) with 13,946 calls trading, 1.8x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 30.91%. Dec-24 780 calls and 12/6 weekly 730 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.33. Earnings are expected on January 29th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ASML:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.