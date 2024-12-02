ASML call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in ASML (ASML) with 13,946 calls trading, 1.8x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 30.91%. Dec-24 780 calls and 12/6 weekly 730 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.33. Earnings are expected on January 29th.
