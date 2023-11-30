ASML boss Wennink to retire in April; veteran Fouquet to step up

By Toby Sterling and Bart H. Meijer

AMSTERDAM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - ASML ASML.AS Chief Executive Peter Wennink will retire at the end of his term next April to be replaced by company veteran Christophe Fouquet, the Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer said on Thursday.

Wennink, 66, has overseen a period of blistering growth for ASML since being elevated to CEO from finance chief in 2013, becoming Europe's largest technology company with market capitalisation of 250 billion euros ($274 billion) as its stock rose by more than 1,000%.

While Wennink held top jobs at ASML the company came to dominate the lithography market, the segment of the chipmaking industry that uses light to help print chip circuitry, leaving behind Japanese rivals Nikon 7731.T and Canon 7751.T.

Fouquet, a French national who has been with ASML for 15 years, has previously overseen its extreme ultraviolet (EUV) product lines, which now account for about half of the company's sales. EUV technology was developed and commercialised by ASML, and is used by only a handful of manufacturers to make advanced chips.

EUV machines are the size of a school bus and cost $200 million each.

Customers include Taiwan's TSMC 2330.TW, Samsung 005930.KS, Intel INTC.O and memory chip manufacturers Micron MU.O and SK Hynix 000660.KS.

At a conference in May, Fouquet said he sees another decade of growth ahead for ASML, with the company using a single-base platform for two more generations of EUV machines under development, increasing quality and reducing costs for customers.

"We believe this (a single-base EUV platform) is something we can do in the next few years," he said.

Fouquet worked at U.S. chip equipment companies Applied Materials AMAT.O and KLA KLAC.O before joining ASML in 2008.

"Christophe's career is a clear example of natural evolution throughout the company," Wennink said. "He knows all our customers, suppliers, people, shareholders."

($1 = 0.9121 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer and Toby Sterling Editing by Sonia Cheema and David Goodman)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.