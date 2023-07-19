News & Insights

ASML beats Q2 expectations, increases full-year sales forecast

July 19, 2023 — 01:18 am EDT

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, July 19 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML ASML.AS on Wednesday reported a second-quarter net profit of 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) that beat analyst expectations, and increased its full-year sales forecasts.

Analysts had seen net profit at 1.82 billion euros on revenues of 6.74 billion euros, according to Refinitiv data.

That compares with net profit of 1.4 billion euros in the second quarter of 2022 on sales of 5.4 billion euros.

CEO Peter Wennink increased the company's full-year sales growth forecast to 30%, up from a previous forecast of 25%.

"Our customers across different market segments are currently more cautious due to continued macro-economic uncertainties, and therefore expect a later recovery of their markets," Wennink said in a statement.

"However, our strong backlog of around 38 billion euros provides us with a good basis to navigate these short-term uncertainties."

