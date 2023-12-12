ASML (ASML) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

ASML (ASML) ended the recent trading session at $720.56, demonstrating a +1.45% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.7%.

The the stock of equipment supplier to semiconductor makers has risen by 8.5% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.85%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ASML in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $5.10, marking an 8.51% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.34 billion, up 11.76% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $20.75 per share and revenue of $28.82 billion, indicating changes of +39.36% and +24.91%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ASML. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.63% increase. Right now, ASML possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ASML has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.23 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.68, so one might conclude that ASML is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that ASML currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.79.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

